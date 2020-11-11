After Pandemic Workout, Vols WR Hyatt 'Knew Relationship With QB Bailey Was Going to Be Something Special'

Jalin Hyatt did not enroll at Tennessee early, but he started working towards his future on Rocky Top as fast as he could. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, Hyatt and younger brother, Devin, made the multi-hour trip to Atlanta to workout with Harrison Bailey. The Hyatt brothers spent multiple days working with Bailey, and VR2 on SI had exclusive footage from the workout, which you can view below.

Earlier in the press conference, Hyatt said about Bailey, "With Harrison Bailey, he came in my recruiting class and I am very proud of him. He is like a close brother to me and he definitely is going to have success in the future, and I can’t wait to play with him and it’s going to be fun.”

That relationship was spring-boarded by those few days spent in Atlanta.

Hyatt said on that trip, ““I drove up to Atlanta during the pandemic with Harrison, and we threw the ball for some time. I stayed up there for maybe three or four days, just to get the flow with him. When I went up there and after I left, I knew it was going to be something special. I’m ready to see what he has in the future.”

Hyatt also spoke on the rest of the quarterbacks saying, “With the quarterback and receiver relationship, we have a great relationship. I trust all the quarterbacks and I just can’t wait to go and play Texas A & M.”

There was a quiet expectation building around the Tennessee program that Bailey was going to get the chance to take the reins this weekend but now the game is cancelled. So the on-field relationship between the two will have to wait for now.