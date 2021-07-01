Sports Illustrated home
Alabama CB Transfer Enrolls at Tennessee, Joins Vols

Tennessee has landed another transfer it appears
Tennessee has remained extremely active in the transfer portal in recent months, and they have made another substantial move it appears, as first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3. 

Turnage does appear in the student directory, and the Vols have been the front-runner behind the scenes for the last few weeks. He has since announced his commitment publicly.

Turnage initially committed to Georgia after the entering the transfer portal at Georgia, but the marriage never got started in Athens, and he found himself looking for a new home. 

Tennessee convinced Turnage of his role moving forward as a cornerback, and how he would be a factor at the position not only this year but for years to come, according to sources. 

The 6’1”, 185lbs cornerback played in four games as a reserve at Alabama. Due to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver, Turnage will be a redshirt freshman. 

Coming out of high school in Mississippi, Turnage was a top-100 prospect nationally in 2019. 

