Alabama DB Gaston Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee

Juwon Gaston's recruitment was not trending in the direction he expected with just weeks left until the early signing period, but that all changed on Monday when Tennessee offered him.

The 2021 recruit from Carver High School (Ala.) said on the offer, "my workout coach called and told me first, then coach (Derrick) Ansley called and told me he was extending me an offer."

Gaston said of Ansley's message, " he said he needed someone to come down and make big hits and a playmaker on the ball, and he sees that in me."

Tennessee was Gaston's first offer, and he said, "I mean, I was excited because I thought it was over because it is getting closer and closer to signing day."

If Carver sounds familiar, that is because Tennessee signed offensive guard James Robinson from there in the 2020 class.

Gaston said on his relationship with him, "Me and James are like brothers. We've always played against each other back when we were kids, and we've been friends since then. He told me it is a great program."

Despite the recent offer, Gaston was able to visit Tennessee one time before. He said on that, "I've been to Tennessee once, and I love the indoor facility and the weight room, and orange is a great color."

Gaston said on his plans moving forward, "I want to sign in February, but only God knows. I might sign in December now that this blessing came."