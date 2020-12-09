FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Alabama DB Gaston Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee

Author:
Publish date:

Juwon Gaston's recruitment was not trending in the direction he expected with just weeks left until the early signing period, but that all changed on Monday  when Tennessee offered him. 

The 2021 recruit from Carver High School (Ala.) said on the offer, "my workout coach called and told me first, then coach (Derrick) Ansley called and told me he was extending me an offer."

Gaston said of Ansley's message, " he said he needed someone to come down and make big hits and a playmaker on the ball, and he sees that in me."

Tennessee was Gaston's first offer, and he said, "I mean, I was excited because I thought it was over because it is getting closer and closer to signing day." 

If Carver sounds familiar, that is because Tennessee signed offensive guard James Robinson from there in the 2020 class. 

Gaston said on his relationship with him, "Me and James are like brothers. We've always played against each other back when we were kids, and we've been friends since then. He told me it is a great program."

Despite the recent offer, Gaston was able to visit Tennessee one time before. He said on that, "I've been to Tennessee once, and I love the indoor facility and the weight room, and orange is a great color." 

Gaston said on his plans moving forward, "I want to sign in February, but only God knows. I might sign in December now that this blessing came."

A993CE25-7A76-4C5E-ABFA-DD474033A841
Football

Vols TE Jordan Allen Enters Transfer Portal

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Vols QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9E534171-F348-446D-A183-26B3298C9A59
Football

Alabama DB Gaston Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee

Dallan Hayden vs John Paul II 9/18
Recruiting

Vol Legacy Hayden Discusses Winning Mr. Football

1600376150_Graham-2020_gs_t400_h3d283423d6973affbe3434b05954567162ae632a
Football

Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamer's Inaugural Staff

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 10.38.32 PM
Men's Basketball

Nichols: 12th-ranked Tennessee basketball gives fans a breath of fresh air in season-opening win over Colorado

8D24B66B-8647-41CD-94CC-A2D1DBCF0ECF
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Tennessee releases electric hype video ahead of season opener against Colorado

17A5523D-9D63-419C-B210-7BE82916B630
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s basketball: four returning faces to watch

BF1666B0-C58A-48C5-B6F6-C289C1BF13DA
Recruiting

Coveted WR Nixon Announces Plans to Sign With Tennessee During Early Signing Period