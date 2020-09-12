Report: Alvin Kamara Signs Huge Deal Ahead of Week 1 Game

It has been a roller coaster of reports during recent weeks on former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara, as it was even reported that the New Orleans Saints were open to trading their star running back amid contract negotiations.

Now, it appears the roller coaster has come to an end. According to a report from NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, the Saints have signed Kamara to a massive deal spanning five years.

Rapoport wrote on his Twitter account: "The #Saints & star RB Alvin Kamara have reached an agreement on a huge 5-year contract extension worth $75M in new money. He gets $77.133M overall and a $15M signing bonus. Kamara cashes in. Agent Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports did the deal."

Rapoport has since updated his tweet by adding: "Alvin Kamara gets $34.333M in guarantees on his fat new extensions. The Saints weapon is expected to sign after the walk-through today. New Orleans gets it done."

Kamara comes into the season rated as the 42nd overall player by NFL.Com on the NFL Top 100 list.

The NFL Network wrote on Kamara: "A preeminent all-purpose weapon since Day 1, Kamara’s made three Pro Bowls in three seasons. His foray as a feature back produced mixed results in 2019, but he was still good for 80 catches. After seeing his yards per touch decline two years straight, is he due for a breakout?"

Kamara is joined in New Orleans by former Vols Marquez Callaway and Shy Tuttle, who also made the 53-man roster.