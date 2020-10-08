Analyst: Pruitt is 'Best In-Game Defensive Mind in College Football'

Jeremy Pruitt made his name as being one of the more young, brilliant, defensive-minded coaches in the college football world. He is now in year three as the Head Coach at the University of Tennessee, and he has continued to make considerable strides.

ESPN Analyst, Cole Cubelic, joined the Swain Event earlier this week, and he had a heap of praise for Pruitt's in-game ability.

The praise started with a discussion about Georgia's quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Cubelic stated, "I don't feel great about a guy who can't go out there and just make plays to beat you against, who I consider to be the best in-game mind in college football, in Jeremy Pruitt."

He continued, "I'm not referencing the entire team, I'm just referencing the defense. I think he's the best in-game defensive mind in college football."

Below is the reasoning behind Cubelic's statement:

“I've been on the field and watched him, and I've seen him on film basically telling guys what's coming on multiple instances, in multiple games. Whether its adjustments, whether its game-plans going in, I think he’s as good as anybody on that side of the ball. Just watch him. Just watch what's happening. (Henry) To'o To'o was coming on last year, but you had one elite player at every level last year. You had one guy off the edge that was really good, you had one linebacker that was exceptional, and like I said, Henry improved across the course of the year, so you may have had two later, and I felt like you had one safety that was an NFL talent player. This is not Alabama's defense where eight guys are going to get drafted, nine guys are going to get drafted, or even all of the guys are going to get drafted. This is a little bit of a different deal. What he's done with what he's had, and what he is essentially telling those guys what is coming next, and who he puts in a position to make plays. I think he's the best in-game defensive mind in college football."

Cubelic concluded by saying, "Now, I don't think he’s had a long enough tenure as a head coach to be able to say he manages games, or he game-plans everything, or situational football holistically is as good as anybody else because there are a lot of guys that have a lot more experience and have won more big games, so that’s tough, but if you're just talking about what he does, what he's responsible for in-game, for the most part, I think he's as good as anybody."

Pruitt and his Tennessee team will face off against another sharp-minded, defensive coach, in Kirby Smart, this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.