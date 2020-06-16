Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Vols Coaches and Players React to Hiring of A.J. Artis

Matthew Ray

Craig Fitzgerald's departure back to the NFL sent shockwaves through the Tennessee universe in March. The Vols were on the heels of Spring practice being cut short due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and A.J. Artis stepped seamlessly into the job. 

Fitzgerald has widely been considered as one of the best strength coaches in America, and he was paid that way at Tennessee, but the allure of the NFL was too much for him to turn away. Fitzgerald was more than successful during his time at Tennessee, as he stabilized a program that had been embattled with injury, and seemingly turned them into what an SEC football program should look like. 

Jeremy Pruitt had no intentions on rushing the hire or making the news public on Artis' promotion, but when it did become public, the Tennessee staff and players alike loved the news. 

We take a look at some of their reactions here: 

Inside Linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer was quick to react to the news on social media

Byron Jerideau is another member of the strength team, and he will now be working for Artis instead of alongside him. He shared his thoughts. 

Freshman All-American Henry To’oto’o benefited tremendously from Fitzgerald’s program early in his career. 

Aaron Beasley is a prospect who could play various roles for Tennessee in the fall, and his development in the strength and condition program will be pivotal in the short amount of time before the season starts. 

Caleb Cox left Tennessee’s staff over the off-season for a role on the field at Eastern Kentucky, but he still weighed in on Artis.

Multiple other members of the Tennessee staff and players weighed in. Attached are several below. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Night Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Cimaglia: 'They Told Me I was Never Going to Kick'

Brent Cimaglia tells of being told he would not be able to kick at a young age

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Vols Basketball Team Returns to Campus, Begins COVID Testing

Matthew Ray

WATCH: ‘SEC Shorts’ releases hilarious video on how it would have covered 1998 college football season

As a 1998 recap, this is one video Tennessee fans will love.

Jake Nichols

Vols Promote from Within for Strength Coach

The Vols have promoted from within to fill their vacant head strength and conditioning coach position.

Brandon Martin

Mid-week all-day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

jhouse1344

Analysis: Four Star Wolfe Tailor Made for Vol Offense

The Vols landed one of the top targets on their board in four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe. The in-state prospect is an ideal fit for Tennessee's offense.

Brandon Martin

Breaking: Vols Land Elite In-State Tight End Hudson Wolfe

Tennessee has landed the commitment of elite in-state tight end Hudson Wolfe

Matthew Ray

2021 Recruits: Tennessee's 10 Most Wanted

Tennessee remains in pursuit of elite recruits such as Payton Page, Amarius Mims, and others

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols Prospect Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights

A look at 2021 DL Target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights

Matthew Ray