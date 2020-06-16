Vols Coaches and Players React to Hiring of A.J. Artis

Craig Fitzgerald's departure back to the NFL sent shockwaves through the Tennessee universe in March. The Vols were on the heels of Spring practice being cut short due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and A.J. Artis stepped seamlessly into the job.

Fitzgerald has widely been considered as one of the best strength coaches in America, and he was paid that way at Tennessee, but the allure of the NFL was too much for him to turn away. Fitzgerald was more than successful during his time at Tennessee, as he stabilized a program that had been embattled with injury, and seemingly turned them into what an SEC football program should look like.

Jeremy Pruitt had no intentions on rushing the hire or making the news public on Artis' promotion, but when it did become public, the Tennessee staff and players alike loved the news.

