Auburn DB Weighs-In On 100-Yard Pick Six Against Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Tennessee had a 14 point momentum swing on Saturday, as the Vols were driving to take the lead or at least likely tie the game. However, Jarrett Guarantano slung a ball into the south endzone, and a matter of seconds later, it was 100 yards away in the north endzone. The play practically ended the game, and Gus Malzahn stated that belief in the post-game press conference. 

Malzahn said, "Probably, the key play in the game was our 100-yard interception return. That just really changed the dynamics of the game. Our guys fought. We didn’t play our best. We made some mistakes, but our guys fought. That’s a sign of a good team. We’re proud to get the victory here, and we look forward to next week."

The star of the play was veteran defensive back Smoke Monday. Monday talked about the play in the post-game, and according to him, it was pretty easy to setup.

Monday said, "One of those quarterbacks who loved to stare his receivers down ... He wasn’t doing a good job of looking us off tonight, so I tilted away and came back late.”

The play extended the Tigers' lead to 20-10, and Tennessee never recovered from the play.

The Vols opted for Harrison Bailey later in the contest, and he led a scoring drive to cut the deficit back to 10 before Auburn kicked a late field goal to seal the deal at 30-17.

