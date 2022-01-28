Skip to main content

Auburn DL Transfer To Visit Tennessee This Weekend

Tennessee is still looking to add pieces for the upcoming season, and they are set to host Auburn transfer defensive lineman Marquis Robinson over the weekend. Robinson tells Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated he will travel to Tennessee on Saturday following the conclusion of his visit to Missouri. 

Robinson officially entered the transfer portal yesterday morning, and once it became official, he made the trip to Columbia to check out the Tigers. 

Robinson, a member of the 2021 class, redshirted this past season at Auburn after playing in one game as a true freshman. 

He will have four years of eligibility remaining at the next stop of his choice.

Robinson tells Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated he is unsure of his plans for enrollment whenever the time comes. He is weighing the option of enrolling this semester or exploring his options going into the summer. 

Robinson was recruited to Auburn by current Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner. 

The 6'3", 310lbs defender from Milton (Fla.) chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Miami this weekend. 

Tennessee currently has one remaining transfer spot at this time before more spots become available after the Spring. 

