Covid-19 has made a serious impact on the world as we know it. The virus has put work, travel, and even sports on hold while Americans practice social distancing in groups of less than 10 people. However, Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt want to be on track whenever they may get to step on campus together in Knoxville. Hyatt and family made the three plus hour track to Atlanta to get in multiple reps with his future QB, so the two can start to build chemistry. You can see a bevy of short, intermediate and deep throws between the two, and Hyatt’s younger brother, Devin, as they work multiple route concepts in this 5 minute video. Jalin is not wearing a shirt in the video and Devin is in the gray cutoff (for reference).

While these are just routes on air, you get an opportunity to look at the first work between these two future teammates, who are expected to be future stars on Rocky Top. Devin Hyatt is a rising sophomore, who holds offers from Tennessee, Oregon, and Virginia Tech.

Video submitted via contributor Justin Hesenius