Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Vols QB Bailey works out with WR Signee Hyatt

Matthew Ray

Covid-19 has made a serious impact on the world as we know it. The virus has put work, travel, and even sports on hold while Americans practice social distancing in groups of less than 10 people. However, Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt want to be on track whenever they may get to step on campus together in Knoxville. Hyatt and family made the three plus hour track to Atlanta to get in multiple reps with his future QB, so the two can start to build chemistry. You can see a bevy of short, intermediate and deep throws between the two, and Hyatt’s younger brother, Devin, as they work multiple route concepts in this 5 minute video. Jalin is not wearing a shirt  in the video and Devin is in the gray cutoff (for reference).

While these are just routes on air, you get an opportunity to look at the first work between these two future teammates, who are expected to be future stars on Rocky Top. Devin Hyatt is a rising sophomore, who holds offers from Tennessee, Oregon, and Virginia Tech.

Video submitted via contributor Justin Hesenius 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vols offer 6’11 Five-Star Center Charles Bediako

A look at the 6’11 five-star center Tennessee offered

Matthew Ray

Fulmer delivers message on Covid-19 urging social distancing

Phillip Fulmer takes to social media to encourage social distancing

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols add quality grad transfer in Anosike

Sacred Heart’s EJ Anosike announces Tennessee is his graduate transfer destination

Brandon Martin

Get to know 2020 Signee: Four-star LB Martavius French

2020 Tennessee LB signee Martavius French talks about who he is off the field.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Martin Tasked with Revamping Young Receiver Room

A look at Tee Martin's tenure on Rocky Top, and what is ahead for his receiver room

Matthew Ray

Elite DB Jeadyn Lukus reacts to Tennessee offer

Tennessee coaches Chris Weinke and Derrick Ansley extended an offer to an elite defensive back in Jeadyn Lukus

Matthew Ray

Vol DB Target backs off of Florida Commitment

Kamar Wilcoxson has backed off of his Florida commitment. Several other schools are looking to make a move.

Matthew Ray

Get to know 2020 Four-Star WR Signee Jalin Hyatt

Four-star 2020 WR Signee Jalin Hyatt answers off field questions, and he has a strong message for Tennessee fans.

Matthew Ray

Davis earns AP All-American honorable mention

Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis earned AP All-American honorable mention for her performance throughout the 2019-20 season.

Cory Sanning

Vols offer top-100 wide receiver

Tennessee made an offer to four-star prospect Jaleel Skinner on Thursday, catching the South Carolina native by surprise.

Cory Sanning