Tennessee Offer 'a Blessing' for Fast-Rising DB

On March 29th, the Vols extended an early offer to 2023 DB Shawn Battle of Neumann Goretti High School (PA). Tennessee became the third FBS school to offer the current 9th grader behind Texas A & M and Rutgers. At 6ft, 175lbs, it is easy to see why schools are taking notice of the young playmaker so early. When asked about the three offers coming so early Battle says, "it means a lot…words can't explain." The young prospect would follow by stating the schools stand out because "They are really big schools and play extremely tough competition."

"Relationships matter," We have all heard that expression a time or two in our lives. When asked if there were any relationships built at the time he said, "no not yet, but looking forward to it."

It was Coach Osovet who extended the offer and rightfully so given his track record in the region. It is the potential chance of playing for coaches like Pruitt and Ansley that Battle called, "a blessing" and followed that by saying "I want to learn from these coaches to better me as a player and help me reach my goals."

Though he is just a current 9th grader, Battle is looking forward to taking some visits in the future once there is a better grip on the COVID-19 outbreak. More offers may be in the near future for the young prospect as he finished by stating that there are about five more schools that have been in contact with him so far.