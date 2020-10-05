Vols Bennett Named to PFF Team of the Week Following 35-12 Win Over Missouri
Matthew Ray
Kivon Bennett has been one of the most underrated players for Tennessee in this early season. While Bennett has not stuffed the stat sheet, he has been a consistent factor off the edge for Tennessee's defense. This week, Pro Football Focus named Bennett to their Team of the Week for Week 5.
Bennett had three total tackles during Saturday's contest against Missouri and was credited with a quarterback hurry, as well. Bennett's ability to disrupt off the edge was enough to land him on the team of the week. He had one very noticeable swim move while working a guard in a one-on-one setting during yesterday's contest that left him with a free run at the quarterback.
To this point, Bennett has received a pass-rush grade of 83.7 from PFF. That grade lands him at 11th overall for edge rushers in the 2020 season.
As a pass rusher for this season, Bennett has graded out to be 2nd overall in pass-rush situations, according to the outlet.
Last season, Benett was named to the PFF SEC Team of the Week, following a performance against South Carolina, where he recorded three quarterback hurries and three tackles.
So far this season for Tennessee, Bennett has recorded eight total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 quarterback hurries.
Tennessee will rely on Bennett and Deandre Johnson to disrupt Georgia's passing attack during Saturday's SEC East showdown.
Johnson said on Bennett earlier this year, "Kivon is a guy that comes in every day, busts his tail. Without him, I wouldn't have nearly as much production as I did. He's a guy that wreaks havoc on the other side, so we're kind of building a little duo here. We got some young guys that have stepped up in the back end, so we're just trying to become a force in this conference.”
Below is the full PFF Team of the Week:
Offense
QB: Zach Wilson, BYU
RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia
WR: Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
LT: Christian Darrisaw, VA Tech
LG: Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
C: Nicholas Noyen, Air Force
RG: Peter Nestrowitz, Navy
RT: Dylan Parham, Memphis
Defense
DI: Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati
DI: Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
EDGE: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
EDGE: Kivon Bennett, Tennessee
LB: Anthony Butler, Liberty
LB: Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State
CB: Eli Ricks, LSU
CB: Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
S: Antavious Lane, Georgia State
S: Warren Saba, East Carolina
FLEX D: Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
featured image via Tennessee Athletics Communication