Talented Michigan Lineman Includes Vols in List of Top Schools

Tennessee is continuing to pursue Rayshaun Benny, an offensive tackle who has the potential to play on either side of the ball at the collegiate level. Standing at 6’5’’ and weighing in at 275-pounds, the Oak Park, Michigan native recently released the top 6 schools in contention for his services — the universities included in his list were Tennessee, Penn State, Kentucky, Arizona State, LSU, Arkansas, and his two major home-state programs: Michigan and Michigan State.

Tennessee defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh is Benny’s lead recruiter, which provides a solid indication that he could find himself on the opposite side of the ball if he was to choose to come to Knoxville. The talented prospect also has a few connections to Rocky Top, as former Vols running back — and current Rams running back — John Kelly attended the same school as Benny during his days as a high school star. Throughout his recruitment, Benny has earned 39 offers from programs all across the country; some of the most notable of which are Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State — although they are not included in his list of top choices.

While Tennessee looks to assert themselves into the recruitment of one of the best players the state of Michigan has to offer, it is no secret that they have a few schools to overcome if they want to win Benny’s commitment. While Michigan is the apparent front-runner at the moment, Penn State is known for its recent success in the Detroit region, and Michigan State — Benny’s other home-state institution — is in the running as well.

Benny has not yet visited the University of Tennessee’s campus, but according to a report from Dave Lackford of Rivals, he planned to take a trip down south prior to the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. “(Benny) had plans to visit Clemson and Tennessee before the virus started but the shutdown occurred roughly a week before they were scheduled to occur,” wrote Lackford. “He doesn't plan to enroll early at the school he signs with and suggested that he could very well take his recruitment all to either the December or February singing days.”

The first game of Benny’s senior season at Oak Park is currently scheduled to come against St. Mary, with his team traveling to Birmingham the following week to tangle with Seaholm, and then facing off against DCU in Detroit. His final game is scheduled to come in Grand Rapids against Catholic Central High.