Best and Worst Case Scenario for Tennessee Football This Season

Tennessee has been a team with middling success in recent years. They have had great teams, good teams, and teams that I would describe as solid, but nothing special. There is much reason to be encouraged by the momentum of the program, but work still needs to be done to reach the highest tier of the college football world.

As a new season is just around the corner, fans are starting to think about what the next chapter will hold. Some are skeptical, while others are wildly optimistic. The ceiling seems to be high, while the floor seems to be lower than many would like.

The Floor of the 2026-2027 Season

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the schedule, it is easy to imagine a world where the Volunteers end up unranked by the end of the year. Though they do not play Georgia, their schedule has some very tough opponents.

The Vols will face a quick test in Week 2 against Georgia Tech, and this will be a good litmus test for things to come. If the Vols lose this game, it could scream disaster for the rest of the season.

The absolute floor for the team is to end up 6-6, which would surely be a disappointing season. Those losses would start with Georgia Tech, then spiral out of control into losses at the hands of Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt.

For this to happen, the Vols would have to be on the unfavorable side of basically every possibility. Maybe the quarterback room does not pan out as hoped, maybe there is a big injury, or the defense takes a year to adjust under a new defensive coordinator.

There are a lot of possibilities, but this is the doomsday scenario. The chances of this happening are slim, but not zero. Lose a winnable game against Georgia Tech in Week 2, and all bets are in play.

The Ceiling of the 2026-2027 Season

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now that we have that out of the way, let us look at the flip side. If Faizon Brandon comes in and is who everyone thinks he can be, the defense is elite and fills the holes left by departing players, and the talented skill positions keep up their steady play, then the Vols are in business.

There could be a real possibility of Tennessee playing in the SEC championship game. Personally, I think going undefeated is a stretch, but going 10-2 or even 11-1 could be a possibility if the iron strikes hot.

Alabama, Texas, and LSU are at Neyland Stadium, a place that the Vols have dominated in recent years. Vanderbilt is replacing the best player in their school’s history with a talented five-star true freshman, although for some reason he isn't even going to be their starter in Week 1. I expect that to change quickly. But maybe it will take a year for that to work out. Maybe Texas A&M is not as great as people speculate.

There are a lot of “ifs,” but all in the realm of possibility. Tennessee can beat the teams they are clearly better than, then go three and 2 against the 5 teams previously mentioned, and the Vols are sitting at 10-2 and in the CFP.

The Most Likely Scenario

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, of course, the most likely scenario is something in the middle. There are a lot of unknowns, and they will not all be swayed to one side of the coin, but more mixed in their results. If I had to peg a most likely record, I would say 9-3. This gives the team led by a young signal caller to have a couple of bumps in the road but ultimately takes care of business when it is time.

The range of outcomes is extensive for this Tennessee football season, but that is the beauty of college sports. Anything can happen; that is the reason the games are settled on the field after all.