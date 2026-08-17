Predicting Where Tennessee Football Will Be Ranked in the First AP Poll of 2026
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The first AP Poll of the 2026 season is set to release later today, as the Tennessee Volunteers hold hope that they will be in the edition. While many believe that the Vols could rank in the teens, it does seem that the Vols could also miss the cut due to the roster turnover, coaching changes on defense, and, of course, the recent injuries to players such as linebacker Jaedon Harmon and safety Edrees Farooq.
While the Tennessee Volunteers have been on a roller coaster in recent seasons, including making the college football playoffs and last season's disappointing 8-5 record, the Vols will look to steady things. But first, they will receive their preseason ranking, which is extremely crucial, as the higher they are ranked, the harder it is for them to fall out of the top 25 if they lose a contest.
The rankings are set to release at 12:00 PM EDT, but ahead of then is my official prediction.
Prediction: Tennessee Football Begins the Year at No. 23
I find it hard to believe that the Tennessee football program will miss the cut, as they are continuing to build their roster and are continuing to improve in many coaching areas, but this team is filled with too many question marks for me to feel justified putting the team in the teens. As of now, I believe the perfect range for the Vols is No. 21 through No. 24. I feel it would be fair for the Vols to be ranked within this range, because they will still have a great opportunity to move up if they were to win their first two contests against Furman and Georgia Tech.
Some SEC teams that could find themselves ahead of the Vols include the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Oklahoma Sooners, just to give fans an idea of how stacked the SEC truly is this upcoming season.
Even if the Tennessee football team improves from last seasn it is a massive win for Josh Heupel and this staff, as they continue to increase the level of talent that they are bringing in from the transfer portal, and with the new five-for-five ruling that allows college football players five years to play at the college level, it is safe to say that the Vols could build what seems to be a complete and dominant roster in the near future.
Until then, the focus will be on the upcoming season. Tune in following the release to see exactly where the Vols will be ranked.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_