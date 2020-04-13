Best Plays of 2019: No.2 Tennessee Stonewalls Kentucky at the Goal Line

Tennessee had their backs against the wall with just minutes left as Kentucky had the ball first and goal from the six-yard line. There was no doubt that the Wildcats would use all four downs to try and score, facing a 17-13 deficit. The Vols would bend, but they would not break.

3rd and 4th down were as intense as any downs of the football season for the Vols. On Third Down, the Wildcats elected to hand it off, and the backside guard pull and elected to kick block Alontae Taylor instead of pulling into the hole, leaving Henry To'oto'o one on one with the ball carrier. The freshman rose to the occasion, and did not give up an inch.

On fourth down, there is a series of events that led to the stop. If you watch, Nigel Warrior looks to the sideline, and Jeremy Pruitt tells him where the play is coming, and aligns him to perfectly disguise the scheme. Warrior flows untouched and plays the pitch key perfectly, while Jay Blakely and Daniel Bituli rallied to wrangle Lynn Bowden down with their inside pursuit. Tennessee would hold on to win 17-13.