Best Plays of 2019: No. 4 Josh Palmer's Leaping Touchdown Grab Against Kentucky

Josh Palmer has big shoes to fill this fall, and he will be a top target for whoever is behind center for the Vols.

Palmer churned out consistent production for the Vols in the 2019 campaign alongside Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings. However, no catch Palmer made was as impactful as this one against SEC East Rival Kentucky.

Palmer will now be the number one receiver from the Vols, and he is going to have to make more plays like this in 2020, if Tennessee hopes to produce at a similar level. Palmer is coming off of a season where he caught 34 passes for 457 yards and the one touchdown featured in the video.