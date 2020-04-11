Volunteer Country
Best Plays of 2019: No. 4 Josh Palmer's Leaping Touchdown Grab Against Kentucky

Matthew Ray

Josh Palmer has big shoes to fill this fall, and he will be a top target for whoever is behind center for the Vols.

Palmer churned out consistent production for the Vols in the 2019 campaign alongside Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings. However, no catch Palmer made was as impactful as this one against SEC East Rival Kentucky.

Palmer will now be the number one receiver from the Vols, and he is going to have to make more plays like this in 2020, if Tennessee hopes to produce at a similar level. Palmer is coming off of a season where he caught 34 passes for 457 yards and the one touchdown featured in the video.

Instant Reaction: Vols land dynamic athlete Roc Taylor

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Endless Opportunities Await Fast-Rising Shelton Felton as OLB Coach

A look at Tennessee's OLB Coach Shelton Felton heading into 2020

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: Jauan Jennings Career Day Against South Carolina

A look at No. 5 on the countdown of best plays of 2019.

Matthew Ray

Bassmaster_vol

Analysis: Vols Getting Versatile Jumbo Athlete in Roc Taylor Commitment

Brandon Martin

Coveted Georgia Offensive Tackle Jakiah Leftwich Talks Vols, Recruitment

Jakiah Leftwich talks recruitment, Vols, and more

Matthew Ray

Nation's top 2021 CB has Vols Among Favorite Schools

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Watch: Luke Combs Debuts New Song in Tennessee Bill Dance Hat

Matthew Ray

Vol Signee Morven Joseph Ready to 'Give My All for Tennessee'

Morven Joseph joins VR2 on SI for a Q&A

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Elite LB Greg Penn III has Vols on List of Favorites

A look at 2021 LB recruit Greg Penn's top list of schools.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vol Signee Shares Unique Workout During COVID-19 Quarantine

Matthew Ray