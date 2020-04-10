Volunteer Country
Best Plays of 2019: Jauan Jennings Career Day Against South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings was a walking, talking, human highlight reel during his career at Tennessee. He made more than his fair share of spectacular plays, but at the Reese's Senior Bowl, he told me, "if I could show one game to coaches it would be the South Carolina Game."

Jennings had a career day against the Gamecocks in 2019 with 7 receptions for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jennings made two outstanding efforts on his touchdown receptions, but we felt the entire game highlights were worthy of making the countdown. 

Below is an interview with Jennings where he discusses his “Dog mentality” and pride in running after the catch. 

Comments (1)
Bassmaster_vol
Bassmaster_vol

He willed us to victory

