Best Plays of 2019: No. 8 Maurer's 73-Yard TD Strike to Callaway

Matthew Ray

Tennessee came into its annual SEC East rivalry against Georgia 1-3 and in need of any kind of spark. Brian Maurer got his first start against the 3rd ranked Bulldogs in Neyland stadium, and he delivered early on.

Maurer found Marquez Callaway streaking down the numbers for a 73-yard touchdown strike. You can see that below in the SEC Network's tweet.

While the Vols were unable to match the firepower of Georgia, Maurer's energetic, passionate play sparked new life into the Vols, who would go on to win six of their next seven regular-season games to obtain bowl eligibility.

Maurer would finish the game against Georgia with career highs in passing going 14-28 for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Comments

