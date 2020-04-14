Best Plays of 2019: No.1 Eric Gray Recovers Gutsy Onside Kick Against Indiana

They say in sports you should never let a good team hang around, or it will bite you in the end. Indiana did just that with Tennessee in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. The Vols looked all but defeated as they faced a 22-9 deficit with 7 minutes to play. They would cut the lead to six with 4 minutes to go, but the next play would change the course of the game. Jeremy Pruitt called an onside kick which was executed to perfection by Paxton Brooks and Eric Gray, and Tennessee had a chance to strike.

Just 30 seconds later the Vols held the lead after Gray sealed the deal with a rushing touchdown. Gray would finish as the game's MVP.