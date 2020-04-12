Best Plays of 2019: No. 3 Gray's TD Caps Comeback Win Against Indiana

Eric Gray had just recovered an onside kick moments early to help Jeremy Pruitt's team steal all of the momentum in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. Gray led all rushers during the contest, and his last carry was the biggest of them all. Gray burst through the line, traveled the remaining 16 yards, and well the rest is history. Phillip Fulmer in the background of the featured image tells you all you need to know, and you can relive the moment in the video below.

Gray would finish the night with 86 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, in a performance, many believe to be a symbolic 'passing of the torch' at the running back position.