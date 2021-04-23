Biggest Storylines For Tennessee Heading Into Saturday's Orange & White Game

Tennessee will host its annual spring game on Saturday at 4 p.m. est, and it will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Vols will not split into two teams as they have in years past, but instead, they will play just defense versus offense with guys rotating in on each side throughout the scrimmage. There are plenty of storylines to watch as Josh Heupel's program closes out the first spring practice of his era.

Quarterback Battle?

Tennessee's coaching staff has maintained that each player has rotated with the ones, twos, and threes. Watching practice, this has been the case. Obviously, the Volunteers are competing daily on the practice field, but this does not have the feeling of a full-fledged quarterback battle yet. We will see how Tennessee handles the position on Saturday, but if it goes off of that rotation, the order should be Maurer, Hooker, then Bailey., according to the rotation from Thursday's practice. Tennessee will do a 'fast walk-through' today, which could change it around, but we will see. Either way, it goes; there will still be assumptions made off of the rotation alone. One thing this Tennessee staff has been transparent about is working within the offensive system to fit each quarterback in the room. Saturday should serve as an opportunity for each guy to showcase their skills and leave their mark on the position heading into the fall., which is the key storyline here. It will be wet, so will this favor the downhill runner in Hendon Hooker? Will it work better for Harrison Bailey, who has displayed his touch and accuracy, or can Brian Maurer engineer magic with his arm and legs to win the day? Expect each guy to see their fair share of reps, as Tennessee will look to give each an opportunity to make their mark and take their shots tomorrow.

Can the Defense Win the Event?

Tennessee's defense has surged in the second half of the Spring, and they had a dominant stretch in last Saturday's closed scrimmage; however, they have had their not-so-great moments as well. The weather favors a turnover-hungry secondary, so we will see if they can lead Tim Bank's unit to victory on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee's defensive line has continued to produce, even with key guys out, so if the unit can wreak havoc on what is expected to be a nasty day, they can force turnovers and beat out the offense. This would be a nice momentum boost for a unit that is thin in a lot of positions heading into the fall.

How will the Inside Linebacker room look?

Morven Joseph and Solon Page are expected to get the start; then, it is former walk-ons behind them. Kwuaze Garland has had a solid spring by all accounts, and he was a guy that impressed the last staff before their abrupt departure. Can Garland build on his momentum from the Spring and earn a solid spot in the rotation? Roman Harrison and Jeremy Banks will add depth at this position in the fall, but Joseph and Page have an opportunity to lock down the spot. For Page, this is his first big opportunity as a Vol. For Joseph, he has finally settled into a position, and he will be expected to be a fixture in the middle of Tennessee's defense this fall.

Will Any Newcomers Turn Heads?

The Tennessee staff has raved about Byron Young for the majority of the fall. He appeared to be a little banged up for Thursday's practice, but nothing too serious. We will see what the Vols' staff has been so excited about on Saturday. Elsewhere, Christian Charles has made plays across the secondary this Spring after returning to full health following a season-ending shoulder injury to close out his prep career. He is certainly a name to monitor here. Tiyon Evans is healthy, and he will have his work cut out for him to catch up to Jabari Small in the running back race. Evans will do a variety of things for Tennessee this fall, and it will be no surprise if he dazzles at some point tomorrow. Elsewhere, Miles Campbell has continued to progress at the tight end spot, and he may be the most naturally gifted pass catcher in the room. The veterans ahead of will make it tough to see an increase in reps, but he should see some opportunities tomorrow.