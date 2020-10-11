Biggest Takeaways from Tennessee’s 44-21 Loss to Georgia

Tennessee’s eight-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Vols jumped out to a quick lead following an errant snap by the Bulldogs that resulted in a Tennessee touchdown just a minute into the contest. Tennessee took a 21-17 lead into halftime following a goal-line stand, but the Vols were not able to sustain any success against an elite Georgia defense in the second half, as they would get shutout en route to a 44-21 defeat. There is some good to come from the contest and plenty of bad, and as always, I share my biggest takeaways from the contest.

Tennessee is not there, yet, but this is not the end.

There is a lot of blame to be attributed in a loss like Tennessee suffered yesterday, but the simple fact of the matter is Tennessee is not where they need to be just yet from a personnel standpoint. Something I mentioned in the lead-up to the game. Georgia’s defense is elite, and it showed yesterday, as they manhandled Tennessee upfront and gave little option for Jarrett Guarantano on the backend. Ultimately, the difference in the game. Tennessee’s defense stood up to the test as long as they could, but when you come onto the field to try to slow down a team like Georgia after they take over in plus-territory multiple times, the result is usually not going to be favorable. Offensively and defensively, Pruitt’s team is missing a few key pieces that would have made a significant difference. The recruiting class that Tennessee is currently bringing in should help to address these, but again, the Vols are not there, yet. That said, Tennessee is far from done in 2020. There are still 7 games left to play with other teams that they match-up well against, including Florida.

Josh Palmer has emerged as WR1 for Tennessee

Coming into the game, if Tennessee was going to have success against the Bulldogs, I felt they had to attack them vertically, similar to how they did last season when Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings both went for over 100 yards against Georgia. With neither of those guys in the lineup, I was unsure how Tennessee could do it. Not a knock to Palmer, but Georgia’s secondary was going to be his toughest test to date as the go-to-guy. Palmer delivered. He hauled in four receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, and he was the driving force in Tennessee’s vertical attack that allowed them to jump out to a lead in the first half. Palmer will not see a tougher corner-safety duo this season, so he should expect continued success.

Henry To’o To’ continues to be a star

Tennessee was tasked with replacing Daniel Bituli, Nigel Warrior, and Darrell Taylor following the 2019 season, a huge loss of production and leadership on the defensive side of the football. They did not have to look far to find either, as sophomore Henry To’o To’o assumed the leadership role, and his on-field production has only continued to improve. To’o To’o faced his toughest challenge yet against the Bulldogs, and he shined with a career-high 11 tackles including two for loss. He had one coverage lapse, and admittedly, that is the area of improvement that he needs the most, but To’o To’o displayed once again why he was so coveted coming out high school. His high IQ style of play allowed Tennessee to have success against Georgia’s rushing attack and helped keep Tennessee in the game following multiple turnovers in their own territory.

Tennessee will host Kentucky next weekend for a Noon ET kickoff. The Vols will look to improve to 3-1 on the season.