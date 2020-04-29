Report: Daniel Bituli has Signed With an NFL Team

After news spread of Daniel Bituli being red flagged for injury in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Volunteer Star has reported signed with an NFL Team.

Yahoo senior reporter Terez Paylor reports Bituli is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Rams

Bituli caps a career at Tennessee where he was a tackling machine for the Vols. Bituli lead the Vols in tackles for three straight seasons, and he became the second Vol to do this in school history, according to UT Sports. Bituli totaled 266 tackles over the course of his career.

Bituli garnered all-SEC honors in 2019, and he was a multi-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Bituli becomes the 5th Vol to sign with an NFL Franchise in the 2020 class. He will have to earn his spot after injury, but he is a promising prospect, who has multiple upsides that had teams interested in drafting him.

Tennessee will have to replace Bituli by committee this fall, as he leaves a big void in the middle of Tennessee's defense.