Bold Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron

No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their bold predictions.

Matt

This is a tough game to throw up bold predictions because I think it gets pretty lopsided early. With that said, I think the Vols get plenty of guys on the field in the second half for opportunities. My bold prediction in this one is that two freshmen score a touchdown. Even at this, that may not be bold enough because they are going to get a lot of guys work. I am rolling with Squirrel White and Dylan Sampson to cash in during the contest.

Dale

We have already saw the potential Bru McCoy has, and while Tennessee's starters may not stay in the game for long, I still like McCoy to be the breakout player early in this one. I see McCoy going for over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the first half of this one. All three guys in Tennessee's starting receivers rotatioin have shined. This week is Bru's week.

Eric

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has done a good job with spreading the ball out to a variety of receivers this year. Cedric Tillman has been the clear leader of the receiving core, but the rest of the group has had its fair share of targets and receptions. My bold prediction is that four different Vols have a touchdown catch against the Zips.

Jack

Tennessee knows they need to find some rhythm in the ground game before SEC play begins. Golesh talked earlier this week about how they were going to remain confident in Jaylen Wright despite his fumble at Pitt, so I expect to see plenty of him and Jabari Small against Akron.

My bold prediction is that both rushers will combine for over 200 yards and four total touchdowns. But that's not all, as Wright and Small will accomplish that feat in the first half. I was on with my bold prediction last week with Tillman and McCoy doing the same as far as yardage goes, but the scores weren't there. Against Akron, the scores will be there, especially in the first half.