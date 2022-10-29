Bold Predictions: No.3 Tennessee-No.19 Kentucky

No.3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0) is set to host another ranked showdown inside of Neyland Stadium at 7 pm ET tonight as No.19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) comes to town. Ahead of the highly anticipated SEC matchup, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff shares their bold predictions for the game.

Matt

This is a tough one to predict this week because the two teams play styles differ drastically. Kentucky is run first, grind you down, and make stops on defense, while Tennessee is fast tempo, out shoot you, and bend, don't break on defense. I am rolling with Hendon Hooker this week. Hooker was stellar against the Cats last year, throwing for four touchdowns and totaling over 350 yards of total offense. Hooker is a Heisman front-runner, and he will have to be the focal point for the Vols to accomplish what they need to accomplish on Saturday. My bold prediction for this Saturday is that Hooker beats his performance from last season against the Wildcats. I like Hooker to go for five touchdowns and over 400 yards of total offense in this one.

Eric

We all know that Tennessee's offense is good, so let's go to the defensive side of things. Yes, the Vols' secondary has been bad this season, but this matchup is much more favorable. The main problem has been depth as a result of injuries, so the secondary gets winded due to the offense getting off the field so quick. However, Kentucky runs a slow offense, which means longer breaks between plays. While that does mean that the defense will be on the field longer, I believe the change of pace will benefit them. I don't think Kentucky will be effective in the running game, so quarterback Will Levis will not have much help in the passing game. Though he is a big prospect for the upcoming draft, Levis hasn't shown the ability to take over games this season. Tennessee has allowed 420 yards per game this year, but my bold prediction is that it allows less than 325 total.

Jack

Tennessee will once again light it up through the air against Kentucky. Last season, the Cats couldn't stop the Vols aerial attack and I see that being no different today, especially with Cedric Tillman back in the mix.

With that being said, my bold prediction is that Tennessee will have THREE 100+ yard receivers against Kentucky: Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and Bru McCoy. It would mark the first time in Hooker's career that he will have three 100-yard receivers in the same game.

Dale

Tennessee has had one the best offenses in the country and with gaining Cedric Tillman back, it could be that much more explosive. Eventually, I think Tennessee finds a way to pull away as the game unfolds. My bold prediction is that in his return, Cedric Tillman goes for 125 yards and 2 TDs in Neyland.