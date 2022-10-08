Bold Predictions: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

Tennessee and LSU are set to square off at 12 pm ET on ESPN later today. The Vols and Bayou Bengals clash for the first time in Tiger Stadium since 2010. The top-25 matchup is the third in five games for Tennessee, as the Vols will look to continue building on a strong start in Year Two of the Josh Heupel era. The VC on SI staff shares their bold predictions on the game here.

Matt

I've got Tennessee winning this one 38-24, and to do this, they are going to have to play clean offensive football. So, with that, my bold prediction follows suit. Gerald Mincey has not allowed a sack all year, but he faces his toughest individual test on Saturday. BJ Ojulari, one of the best all-around recruits I have ever covered, on and off the field, is going to move to both sides of the football to rush Hendon Hooker, and he is a problem for opposing teams. He is off to a stellar start through five games, accruing 3.5 sacks already, but I am going bold in the fact that Tennessee will shut him out and not allow him to get a sack. Ojulari has a relentless motor and will keep coming, so this is a tall task for as much as Tennessee will drop back and give him the opportunity to have success.

Jack

In my game prediction, I have LSU winning a tight one at home and upsetting the Volunteers. While I see the path where the Tigers can grind for 60 minutes and secure the win, the Vols will make it a little bit easier on them.

Hendon Hooker has protected the ball near flawlessly this year, but he will struggle to do so in the bayou. The Vols' signal caller will throw his first and second interception of the season today in a subpar outing down south.

No alarm needs to be sounded if Hooker struggles today. I just feel an off-day coming from the Vols on the road.

