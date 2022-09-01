Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Ball State

Tennessee opens it season tonight against Ball State at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. The Vols open the season on a Thursday night for the second time in as many years. Tennessee will look to get off to a fast start with hopes of getting as many players snaps as possible, ahead of what will likely be a top-25 matchup against Pitt next week. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their bold predictions.

Matt

Tennessee should have its way with Ball State. Look for the Vols to start fast and keep the pedal pressed down for the duration. I do believe several young guys will get playing time and potentially shine as well. I did not have a great percentage with these bold predictions last fall, just narrowly missing out at times, but this year is going to be different. For my bold prediction, I have Tennessee scoring three non-offensive touchdowns. Not going too specific on how, but I believe the Vols are going to be disruptive in the passing game and will have their share of opportunities to turn Ball State mistakes into turnovers and potentially scores. Couple this with what I believe will be an even more efficient return game, I think the Vols have a chance to score outside of the offense tonight, and it would be a huge boost heading into the season.

Jack

I only hit one bold prediction last year and it was arguably my most absurd. I predicted Tennessee to record four interceptions against Tennessee Tech last year with four different individuals and it happened.

This year, I'm trying to nail a couple more of my bold predictions, but that doesn't mean I am shying away from anything.

I think one of the biggest ways the Vols can get off the a great start in 2022 is to show their pass rush is improved from last season. Last year in the opener against Bowling Green, the Vols only had two sacks. I say that at least double that tonight against Cardinals.

But that's not all. The Vols also need to show that even though there's not much top-end talent in the secondary, they do have plenty of depth. Tennessee will show that tonight against Ball State, with two members of the Big Orange secondary forcing a turnover.

This defensive performance will be a far cry from how Tennessee started in 2021, as the Vols did not force a single turnover until Week 3, but it's one I could see happening in what will be blowout of the Cardinals.

Eric

The Vols are most likely going to score a significant amount of points tonight. Quarterback Hendon Hooker should have his way with the Ball State defense. Joining Hooker is an offense that returns eight starters along with transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy, who should shine in coach Heupel's schemes. I am expecting the up-tempo Vols offense to wear out the Cardinals' defense quickly, leading to multiple opportunities for Tennessee to score early and often. For my bold prediction, I have Hendon Hooker going for four first-half touchdowns. Yes, the Vols have a solid rushing attack, but with big play threats all over the field, I could see them having some quick touchdowns off the deep ball.