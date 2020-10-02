SI.com
Volunteer Country
Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Missouri

Matthew Ray

My bold predictions last week were about as solid of a performance as I could have had. This week, Tennessee faces a new opponent, Missouri, and the bold predictions return. 

Tennessee’s defense holds Missouri to less than 100 yards on the ground

Missouri has a talented duo of upperclassmen, in Larry Roundtree II and Tyler Badie leading their rushing attack. The Vols need to keep these two in check during Saturday’s contest. Roundtree has eclipsed the century mark twice in his career against Tennessee, and he is healthy and looking for more. If Tennessee does this, the Vols should be in prime shape to win. 

Jarrett Guarantano throws for multiple scores 

Guarantano torched the Tigers last season with a 415 yards and two touchdown performance. The boldness here comes from the fact that Tennessee could control the game on the ground, limiting Guarantano’s opportunities. However, I think the Vols will continue to show balance, and Guarantano will make the best of his opportunities. 

Tennessee has multiple takeaways including a score

Henry To’o To’o cashed in the Vols solo touchdown last Saturday, and I think the Vols continue the momentum. Defensive scores are a staple of a Jeremy Pruitt defensive. Give the Vols to cash one in on the defensive side of the ball. 

Tennessee and Missouri are scheduled to kick-off at Noon ET with coverage on the SEC network.

Football

