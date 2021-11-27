Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Tennessee (6-5, 3-4) will look to improve its bowl season positioning on Saturday as Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) comes to town for senior day. Ahead of the in-state rivalry, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff go BOLD with the predictions below.

Matt

I think, technically, I got my bold prediction right last week. I predicted the Vols would get a special teams score and a defensive score to aid their efforts over South Alabama. Velus Jones Jr. cashed in a long kickoff returned and the Vols defense added two safeties. I am counting it, and I am going back to Tennessee's defense again this week. I think Tim Banks is the most underrated coach in the country right now, and I believe his defense is going to have another solid day on Saturday.

Mike Wright is going to create with his legs, but I think Tennessee's pass rush is going to have success and create opportunities for a veteran secondary. Give me the Vols to get four sacks and two interceptions on Saturday.

Jack

Tennessee's two leading receivers, Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones Jr., have 825 and 700 yards respectively. A big reason why they have been so efficient is because of quarterback Hendon Hooker's play.

Against Vanderbilt, I look for Hooker, Tillman and Jones to finish off career years. With Tiyon Evans out and Tennessee's rushing game a bit capped, I see the passing game going berserk against Vandy.

The last time a Tennessee receiver had 1,000+ yards receiving in a season was Justin Hunter in 2012, but Cedric Tillman breaks that today, meaning he will go for 175+ yards.

Considering he's done that already this year, I have to go bolder. Velus Jones Jr. will also reach the century mark in the win, making for an unbelievable day through the air for the Vols to close out the regular season.,

Jake

Given what these seniors have endured, I’m banking on them to have big days on Saturday — especially two who have remained extremely committed to this program.

I’m calling another special teams touchdown for Velus Jones, and I think Alontae Taylor will reward Vol fans with a cookie-clinching interception — before he takes that same pick to the house.

This summer, Jones and Taylor were the two Vols representing Tennessee at SEC Media Days, and they’ve continued to show and reiterate the buy-in within this group. I think both lead the way as the Vols do what Tennessee is supposed to do: beat up on Vanderbilt.

