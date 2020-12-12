FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Breaking: Butch Jones Named New Head Coach at Arkansas State

We shared earlier that Butch Jones was the leading candidate for the vacant head coaching position at Arkansas State based on a report from Football Scoop.

It did not take long for Jones to land the gig, as reports have surfaced that the two parties have agreed to terms, and he will take over as the head coach. The details of the deal have not yet been released.

Jones will take over a highly successful group of five program, that had nine consecutive winning seasons.

Tennessee has paid Jones out almost the entirety of his $8.26 million dollars, as his last payment is supposed to be on February 28th of 2021.

Jones is 85-54 overall all-time as Head Coach. He will be announced as the Head coach momentarily, according to Brett McMurphy

Jones has spent the last three years as a special assistant to the Head Coach at Alabama.

