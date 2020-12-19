Breaking: Jarrett Guarantano Enters Transfer Portal

The regular season has concluded for the 2020 Tennessee Volunteers, and it hasn’t taken long for roster changes to begin. Shortly after the Vols were defeated 34-13 by the fifth-ranked Aggies of Texas A&M, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano entered his name into the Transfer Portal according to Matt Zenitz. Guarantano is a fifth-year senior for the Vols that has started games in each of the last four seasons. He will have an additional year of eligibility to use due to the NCAA not counting the 2020 season against current players.

Guarantano arrived at Tennessee under Butch Jones as a four-star prospect from New Jersey. After redshirting his initial season, he came on in 2017 to start games in favor of Quentin Dormady. Guarantano was injured in his redshirt freshman campaign, but finished the season as the starter for the Vols. In 2018, Guarantano won the job in Jeremy Pruitt’s first season in Knoxville over grad transfer Keller Chryst. Despite giving way to Chryst at several points in the season, Guarantano started most of his games as a sophomore. In 2019, Guarantano began the season as a starter, but struggled mightily early in the campaign. He was eventually pulled in favor of Brian Maurer, before returning after Maurer was injured. Guarantano came off the bench much of the remainder of the season for the Vols, though his best game of his career came in throwing for over 400 yards against Missouri last season. Guarantano returned for his senior campaign after the struggles of his career and some speculation he could graduate transfer as he attained his degree from Tennessee early. The senior started the majority of the games for the Vols this season, before being pulled in favor of Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout.

Guarantano reflected on his struggles as he made the decision to return for his senior year. Being a Volunteer was important to him, and he wanted to return. Guarantano offered these thoughts when contemplating his return to Tennessee. “I’m looking at a big thing on the wall that says, ‘This is Rocky Top’. I was talking to Bill before and those words and just this place means so much to me. I was thinking about my journey here and there’s no place that I would rather be, honestly. Of course, there’s been ups and downs and in life you experience many ups and downs, so it was nothing for me. There were some things I had to grow and learn from and I wouldn’t undo any of this, honestly. I just tell myself some things about the process, not trying to rush it, but there’s no place I would rather be. I’m lucky to be a Tennessee Vol, and I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

Guarantano leaves Tennessee as a four-year starter and widely respected by his teammates for his toughness, work ethic, and for being a good teammate. Guarantano graduated from Tennessee during his redshirt junior season. He will be immediately eligible to play wherever he transfers.