Breaking: Josh Palmer Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Josh Palmer is officially off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Canadian pass catcher was selected in the third round with the 77th pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Palmer's draft stock soared in the months leading up to the draft, following a strong outing at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Palmer's senior season was impacted significantly by erratic quarterback play, as was much of his career at Tennessee, which is something NFL scouts were intrigued by. Palmer becomes the second straight Tennessee wide receiver drafted, following Jauan Jennings last year.

SI's NFL Draft Bible offered insight what the are getting in Palmer:

"After being overshadowed much of his career by the likes of Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, Palmer was able to put together a solid senior season following their departures. He built upon respectable sophomore and junior campaigns with a 33-475-4 line in 2020 for the Volunteers. The Canadian is a very physical pass-catcher who truly excels in contested catch situations and high-pointing the football. He possesses the speed to take the top off a defense and the frame to go up and get anything thrown his way. On top of that, he takes great pride in blocking on the perimeter while also bringing value on core special teams units. Where Palmer needs to show improvement moving forward is in his footwork and route-running. He plays with a pad level that is too high, which limits his ability to run consistently smooth routes and separate from defenders. The frame and the big-play capabilities make the Ontario native an enticing day three option but he is nowhere near a finished product who should be relied on to contribute right out of the gate."