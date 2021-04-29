Breaking: Tennessee DL Isaac Washington Announces Intentions to Enters Transfer Portal

2021 signee Isaac Washington was suspended earlier this year following an incident at Stokely Residence Hall.

Washington has now announced his intentions to transfer from Tennessee moments ago on Twitter.

"First off, I want to thank God for giving me this ability to play the sport I love... and I would like to thank the university of Tennessee for giving me this opportunity... with that being said I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal."

Washington's initial recruitment was a roller coaster, as he committed to the Vols early in the process before he de-committed, only to re-commit to later on. Washington never ended up playing a snap at Tennessee even in practice, as he was suspended prior to the start of spring practice.

The other players involved in the incident included Kaidon Salter, Martavius French, and Aaron Willis. The remaining three are still suspended indefinitely.

Below is a look at Washington's SI all-American evaluation coming out of high school:

Prospect: DT Isaac Washington

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 268 pounds

School: Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry

Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Good height and overall size. Average width across shoulders, chest. Relatively taut midsection. Powerful, developing lower body. Plenty of room for additional weight, though likely plays below 300 pounds.

Athleticism: Exceptional overall body control. Very quick feet in short areas; shifty at POA. Fast, and reaches top speed in a hurry. Flexible hips, ankles. Ample functional strength, but doesn’t play with consistent power.

Instincts: Penetrator. Regularly beats opposing linemen at snap with jukes, arm/hand movement or simple inside move. Enough speed to get corner and bend to quarterback. Dangerous in pursuit, especially considering size. Would rather shed blockers than plug holes.

Polish: Burgeoning array of pass-rush moves, including swim, rip and arm-over. Shows patience as read-option defender, chopping feet through mesh point before attacking. Must prove ability to anchor at POA. Needs additional weight, strength before taking field.

Bottom Line: It’s indicative of Washington’s rare athleticism that he regularly lines up in a two-point stance for East Surry, functioning as an outside linebacker. He’ll put his hand in the dirt for Tennessee, likely as full-time five-technique, but surely maintain some sense of the versatility that makes him so disruptive in high school. Projects as a multi-year starter who could get looks from NFL scouts, depending on S&C development.