Breaking: Tennessee Lands Coveted Texas LB Transfer

Josh Heupel was asked several times about his plan for utilizing the transfer portal, but he remained relatively reserved in his comments. Since the conclusion of his first spring as the Volunteers head coach, Heupel added high-profile transfer quarterback Joe Milton to the mix, who was in Knoxville for the annual Orange and White game, joined by Texas linebacker transfer Juwan Mitchell. 

The duo took in the Orange and White game, and Milton made his commitment to the Vols official within 48 hours of the conclusion of the game. It took Mitchell a little longer, but he has now announced his decision to come to Tennessee as well. 

Mitchell will join a linebacker room that is in desperate need of veteran help, which is exactly what he will bring. 

Over his career at Texas, he played in 21 games with ten starts. Last fall, he led the Longhorns in tackles with 62 total tackles, which would have tied for second on Tennessee's unit. 

Before his time at Texas, Mitchell was an all-conference performer at the junior college level at Butler Community College. Mitchell played high school ball in New Jersey at Mater Dei High School. 

