Breaking: Tennessee Lands Prized Wide Receiver Transfer Neyor

Tennessee has landed the commitment of prized Wyoming Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. 

He just announced the decision moments ago on social media. 

Neyor chose Tennessee over USC and Texas, and he will enroll in the coming weeks. This fall Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per reception and is set to bolster Tennessee's vertical attack with Cedric Tillman. 

Having talked with one source on the West Coast, the USC and Texas staff both felt Neyor could develop into a high draft pick, and obviously, the Tennessee staff feels the same. 

Neyor will join Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, Walker Merrill, Jimmy Calloway, Ramel Keyton, and Addison Coby, along with the incoming freshmen signees, to bring a strong receiving corps to Tennessee in 2022 under Kodi Burns. 

Neyor will have three years of eligibility remaining once arriving in Knoxville. 

