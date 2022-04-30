Breaking: Velus Jones Jr. Selected in NFL Draft

Former Vols wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has been selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 71 overall (seventh overall in third round).

Jones Jr. is the second Vol to be selected in the draft. The selection marks back-to-back years a Tennessee wideout is taken in the third round, as Josh Palmer was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones Jr. is the 85th Vol to be drafted since 2000 and the 376th Vol to be selected in the NFL Draft in program history.

Jones Jr. enters the NFL at age 24 (turns 25 May 11) after six years of college ball, two spent with USC and four with Tennessee.

Jones Jr. significantly improved his draft stock in the pre-draft process, putting together a standout showing in the Reese's Senior Bowl as well as the Senior Bowl practices.

Jones Jr. followed it up with an impressive combine, running a 4.31 40-yard dash that landed him second among receivers.

The Saraland, Alabama, native then continued his productive offseason at Tennessee's pro day, where he displayed sound route running and high-end speed.

The 2021 SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year spent two years on Rocky Top where he served as a top weapon in Tennessee's offense his second year, recording 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven scores.

While Jones Jr. was only at Tennessee for two years, he quickly grew as a player during his time in orange and white, especially in 2021.

"It helped me out a lot," Jones Jr. said before the draft regarding his two years at Tennessee developing him as a player. "Coach Ekeler allowed me to be a punt returner. It increased my value in terms of being on a team, because at the end of the day they all say you have to be ready to take a grown man position. And that's what I'm ready to do now.

"And with the coaching staff, the positive energy and family vibe gave you all the confidence you needed to perform well. Coach Heupel coming in helped us in practices, because during the season we didn't wear full pads. He wanted to be the freshest and fastest team on Saturdays, and that really helped with limiting injuries. This past season with this coaching staff definitely played a big role when it comes to the mentality of getting ready for the next level."

Jones joins a Chicago receiving core consisting of Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and others, and the VFL will be catching passes from Justin Fields.

Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville news Sentinel

