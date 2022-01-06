Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Breaking: Vols DE Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron has entered the transfer portal, Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated has confirmed. The news was first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3 Sports. 

Baron was a key member of the Tennessee 2020 recruiting class which has been decimated by transfers since Jeremy Pruitt was fired at Tennessee. 

During his time on Rocky Top, Baron made four starts and appeared in 22 games. He had 6.5 tackles for loss this fall and totaled 30 tackles. 

Tennessee utilized Byron Young, Roman Harrison and Baron in a rotation at defensive end this fall, and they will bring in James Pearce and Joshua Josephs this fall. They are also recruiting coveted transfer Jared Verse. 

Read More

Baron's father, Patrick Abernathy, is rumored to no longer be a part of the Tennessee program either. He has been a member of the Tennessee staff for eight years and most recently serving as the Director of Player Development. 

Baron's other favorites coming out of high school were Kentucky and Oklahoma. 

Dee Beckwith
Football

Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

23 minutes ago
Tyler Baron
Football

Breaking: Vols DE Enters Transfer Portal

38 minutes ago
774790fc-0816-445a-8587-6c993e92e48f-LadyVols1001_0487.jpg
Women's Basketball

Everything Kellie Harper Said Ahead of SEC Showdown With No. 25 Texas A&M

3 hours ago
USATSI_17401674_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee's First SEC Win of the Season

4 hours ago
FIYEtI0XsAA5p40
Men's Basketball

Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks to Media After Clutch Late Performance in Win Over Ole Miss

15 hours ago
ZAKAI ZEIGLER PRESSER OM
Men's Basketball

Watch: Zakai Zeigler Reacts to Tennessee's First SEC Win of the Season

16 hours ago
zoom_1
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over Ole Miss

17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 9.26.39 PM
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: No. 18 Tennessee Survives Ole Miss in SEC Thriller

16 hours ago