Breaking: Vols DE Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron has entered the transfer portal, Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated has confirmed. The news was first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3 Sports.

Baron was a key member of the Tennessee 2020 recruiting class which has been decimated by transfers since Jeremy Pruitt was fired at Tennessee.

During his time on Rocky Top, Baron made four starts and appeared in 22 games. He had 6.5 tackles for loss this fall and totaled 30 tackles.

Tennessee utilized Byron Young, Roman Harrison and Baron in a rotation at defensive end this fall, and they will bring in James Pearce and Joshua Josephs this fall. They are also recruiting coveted transfer Jared Verse.

Baron's father, Patrick Abernathy, is rumored to no longer be a part of the Tennessee program either. He has been a member of the Tennessee staff for eight years and most recently serving as the Director of Player Development.

Baron's other favorites coming out of high school were Kentucky and Oklahoma.