Breaking: Vols Land Commitment from Dynamic Peach State ATH

Tennessee has landed the commitment of dynamic 2021 ATH Christian Charles. The Chestatee (Ga.) standout has been an under the radar prospect that Tennessee has monitored for a long-time. He is a do-it-all athlete at the high school level, but Tennessee is recruiting him as a defensive back.

Charles tweeted the news, by saying, "Thankful for every single person that helped guide me through this journey."

Charles previously told VR2 on SI, "I talk to Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Coach (Derrick) Ansley all the time. They tell me that I have a pretty elite skill-set with what I bring to the table."

He also said, "That initial phone call was insane for me because the SEC is the pinnacle of college football right now and to get an offer from Tennessee is pretty big in my book. It was surreal."

Charles holds offers from multiple schools across the Division 1 level, but he did not blow up on any ranking services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He marks the 26th verbal commitment in Tenessee's 2021 class. Charles has been leaning towards the Vols for months, prior to making his decision public. He plans to enroll in January.

Below is a look at his highlights: