SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Breaking: Vols Land Commitment from Dynamic Peach State ATH

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has landed the commitment of dynamic 2021 ATH Christian Charles. The Chestatee (Ga.) standout has been an under the radar prospect that Tennessee has monitored for a long-time. He is a do-it-all athlete at the high school level, but Tennessee is recruiting him as a defensive back.

Charles tweeted the news, by saying, "Thankful for every single person that helped guide me through this journey."

Charles previously told VR2 on SI, "I talk to Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Coach (Derrick) Ansley all the time. They tell me that I have a pretty elite skill-set with what I bring to the table."

He also said, "That initial phone call was insane for me because the SEC is the pinnacle of college football right now and to get an offer from Tennessee is pretty big in my book. It was surreal."

Charles holds offers from multiple schools across the Division 1 level, but he did not blow up on any ranking services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He marks the 26th verbal commitment in Tenessee's 2021 class. Charles has been leaning towards the Vols for months, prior to making his decision public. He plans to enroll in January.

Below is a look at his highlights:

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Vols Football and Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Comments on Nick Saban, Recent SEC COVID News, Updates Vols COVID Status

Jeremy Pruitt Comments on Nick Saban, Recent SEC COVID News, Updates Vols COVID Status

Matthew Ray

Watch: Lady Vols Return to the Court for Start of 'Real' Practice

Watch: Lady Vols Return to the Court for Start of 'Real' Practice

Matthew Ray

Just In: JJ Peterson Currently Not With Tennessee Team

Just In: JJ Peterson Currently Not With Team

Matthew Ray

Just In: Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19 Alabama Confirms

Matthew Ray

Just In: Top OL Target Amarius Mims Has Announced His College Decision

Just In: Top OL Target Amarius Mims Has Announced His College Decision

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Will Continue Sunday Scrimmages, Will Attempt to Get Bailey, Others As Many Reps as Possible

Pruitt: Vols Will Continue Sunday Scrimmages, Will Attempt to Get Bailey, Others As Many Reps as Possible

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Shares Thoughts on Deandre Johnson Targeting Call, Vols Penalties

Jeremy Pruitt Shares Thoughts on Deandre Johnson Targeting Call, Vols Penalties

Matthew Ray

Vols Brooks Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

Vols Brooks Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Updates Vols Black Jersey Plans Ahead of Kentucky

Pruitt Updates Vols Black Jersey Plans Ahead of Kentucky

Matthew Ray

by

Seamaster77