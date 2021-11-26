Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Breaking: Vols RB Announces Intentions to Enter Transfer Portal

    Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Evans played in seven games, including two starts this season on Rocky Top.

    Evans last played against Kentucky and left the contest after just one carry due to injury. Sources informed Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated in the days after that game that Evans was weighing the option of shutting it down for the season and potentially transferring, which he will now do. The reasons for Evans decision to transfer still remains unclear at this point, as he has had a clear role on the field when healthy.

    Evans carried the ball 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 74 yards and a score.

    Evans was the ideal complement for running mate Jabari Small in the Tennessee back, so the Vols will turn to the duo of Jaylen Wright and Len'neth Whitehead to finish out the season behind Small.

