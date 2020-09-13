Watch: Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia's Friday Media Availability

Brent Cimaglia will lead a special teams unit that should prove to be a strength for Tennessee this fall. Cimaglia spent several minutes talking with local reporters on Friday, and you can watch that in the video above.

Cimaglia had this to say about the unit: “I think overall the specialist unit, it’s going to be a good year for us. We have Paxton Brooks returning – he’s a great punter and kick off specialist. We have Joe (Doyle) who brings a good morale to the group. We also have Brett Graham that transferred in and he’s a good character to have. It’s going to be very competitive in each position, even with long snappers. We’re all kind of an older bunch, but with the long snappers, there are a bunch of young guys stepping in and I’m very confident that they’re going to get their job done. I’m excited to what this unit holds for us.”