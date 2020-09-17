SI.com
Volunteer Country
Everything Brian Niedermeyer Said About Tennessee's 'Versatile' Linebackers

Matthew Ray

Tennessee lost a multi-year leading tackler following the departure of Daniel Bituli. Brian Niedermeyer made the move from tights ends coach to inside linebackers coach, and he found several young, talented options to work with, including star linebacker Henry To' To'o. 

During Wednesday's media availability, Niedermeyer had plenty to say about the position group. 

One thing he was specifically upfront about was the open competition surrounding the group, saying, "I mean it's an open competition at all times-- for Henry, for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you're the Mike, Will, Money, or Mack. It's an open competition each day. So, you talk about production, number one. You talk about being accountable, doing all the right things on and off the field. That's what it's about. There's no specific attribute, where you're going to say if this guy is great at this, he's going to start. It's an open competition every day, and I think that's the way you have the best program. So it's not so much individually a specific issue. It's, hey, this is what we have to do. This is how we're going to compete every day, and it brings the best out of everybody.”

To'o To'o is certainly the proven star of the position group, and Niedermeyer added about him, "Henry is a really good leader. I think when he came out of high school he led by example, and I think he's really embraced the role of bringing other guys along as well."

To'o To'o was praised for his versatility last fall, and Niedermeyer feels the entire group brings a lot of versatility. "In terms of our linebacker group, we're a versatile group that can do a lot of different things. It's been nice. We've been able to put people in different positions, which is awesome."

Getting Jeremy Banks back was a key addition for Niedermeyer's position group. Niedermeyer added on Banks, "Jeremy is an instinctive guy, and he's a smart guy. So, I wouldn't say we were behind the eight ball in terms of anything schematically. I think he is just like the rest of the guys, just trying to get better each day. Maximize his potential and ability on the field at all times."

Niedermeyer also weighed in on the mental tax of playing inside linebacker compared to outside linebacker. He said, "I mean, they're both pretty tough. You're making more calls, you're more of a signal-caller I think for us, just making calls, but it's hard for the outside backers as well. They have to have a certain level of understanding, even in coverage. Some people think it’s a pass rush position, playing on the edge, but they have to know so much in terms of alignment, where the safeties are coming down, where their support is. I would say they are both equally taxing.”

Niedermeyer's final statement on the position group was about his cohort, Shelton Felton. He said, "I think everybody this offseason, in this camp, has made strides. I think (he) does a great job coaching them. I think Shelton's attention to detail is spectacular. The way that he relates to kids, I think it's one of the main reasons Coach Pruitt hired him, what a good coach he is. A guy that can develop kids. Whether it be high school, here, anywhere. So, I have full trust all those guys made strides, and you can see it."

