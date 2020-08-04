Volunteer Country
SI All-American Gives Vol Commit Cody Brown High Praise

Volunteer Country Staff

The Sports Illustrated All-American Evaluating team recently announced their top 10 running backs in the 2021 recruiting class. While Tennessee commit Cody Brown was not included in the rankings, SI recognized the Georgia native’s talents by including him just outside of the list as an honorable mention.

“The biggest back on the list, Brown plays like such in between the tackles and in the open field,” wrote John Garcia Jr., the Director of the SI All-American Evaluating team. “He isn't a flashy, elusive speed type who hits the perimeter in short order, he's more of a downhill power player who can fit the role behind his pads and deliver some punishment along the way.”

“The future Vol doesn't seek contact, but combats it with well-proportioned strength in his upper and lower half,” continued Garcia. “Brown flashes plus quickness in between the tackles and climbs to the second and third level with his efficient, one-cut style. Throw in great vision and some patience as needed and few backs in the class are as physically ready to take on SEC defenders as he is. We're curious to see him evolve into a hybrid running back (or) fullback type at the next level.”

Brown, who chose the Volunteers over Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Miami, and others, committed to Tennessee back in early May. At the time, he told VR2 on Sports Illustrated that his relationship with Jay Graham played a major role in his decision. “I have the highest respect for (Coach Graham), and he knows what he is talking about,” said Brown “Literally, his first day at Tennessee working was a Junior Day, and I was there. We spent the entire day together, and we were breaking down film, practice film, drills, and automatically, I knew I could play for this guy.”

Brown added that the interest from Tennessee increased when the Vols hired Jay Graham away from Texas A&M as well. “Honestly, my priority went up when coach Graham came,” said the running back. “Communication went up when he became running backs coach.” Brown is rated as the 71st overall prospect and the 5th best running back in the country, according to Rivals. In three seasons at Parkview, Brown has rushed for 3,694 yards and 53 touchdowns.

