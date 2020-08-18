Vols DB Baylen Buchanan 'to sit out' in 2020

Jeremy Pruitt fielded a bevy of questions during yesterday's media availability and offered information about his team with one update on defensive back, Baylen Buchanan, who sat out last season due to narrowing of the spine.

Pruitt said, “From a roster standpoint, Baylen Buchanan is going to sit out this season based off of a medical issue that he’s continued to work on," He’s shown a lot of improvement there, and he’s going to continue to work hard to get better there, but he’s not going to play this season."

At this point, Buchanan's career is not over, as Pruitt said when asked if it was career-ending, "No. First of all, I’m not the doctor, but it’s something that he’s working hard to rehab with, and he’ll continue to do that."

Buchanan has played in 19 games since coming to Knoxville, and he played in all 12 in 2018. Over the course of his career, he has recorded 73 total tackles and defended five passes.

Buchanan is the son of Ray Buchanan, a two-time NFL All-Pro selection.