Byron Young Earns SEC Honor After Productive Day Against Pittsburgh

Tennessee football defensive end Byron Young has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after his impressive Week 2 performance against (then) No. 17 Pittsburgh.

This is the first time the senior has earned such honors in his two seasons on Rocky Top.

Young was a key piece of the Tennessee's pass rush that pressured Pitt's duo of quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti 16 times–the most by a Tennessee defense in a single game in 10 seasons.

Young finished the game with one of Tennessee's four sacks in along with four tackles, three quarterback hurries and two tackles for loss. The sack marks the Georgetown, South Carolina, native's first of the season and brings his total as a Volunteer to six. Young's two tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries against Pitt marked career game-highs.

Young's sack also came in a significant part of the game, as Young sacked Pitt quarterback Nick Patti on third down in the fourth quarter. Young's pass-rushing counter-mate, Tyler Baron, also made a big play in the game: drilling Kedon Slovis for a strip sack fumble to set up a Chase McGrath field goal at the end of the first half, giving the Vols a 24-17 lead.

Young's honor comes off of one of Tennessee's biggest wins since he became a Volunteer in 2021, and it is a further indication of why the 6'3", 245-pounder was tabbed as a preseason first-team All-SEC selection.

Per UT, Young is the first Vol to win SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors since Kyle Phillips did so on Oct. 15, 2018.



Young joins Hendon Hooker as Vols who earned SEC honors due to their heroics against Pitt, as the Tennessee signal caller was tabbed with SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

