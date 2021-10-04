Cade Mays and Len'Neth Whitehead Earn SEC Honors

Tennessee senior offensive lineman Cade Mays has been named SEC offensive lineman of the week, and freshman running back Len'Neth Whitehead has been named SEC co-freshman of the week. It is the first time this season a Volunteer has been given SEC honors, and now two have been awarded following Tennessee's division win over Mizzou.

Tennessee had overwhelming success against Missouri on the ground in their Week 5 62-24 blowout over the Tigers in Columbia, and a big reason was Knoxville native offensive lineman Cade Mays. Mays helped lead the way for Tennessee running backs Tiyon Evans and Len'Neth Whitehead, among others, to rush for a team total of 458 rushing yards. Tennessee Football's Twitter page recognized Mays' accomplishment with the tweet below:

In addition to Mays, Whitehead earned SEC honors due to his productive day in Columbia. The Athens, Georgia native ran for 76 yards on nine carries, boasting an impressive 8.4 yards per carry mark in relief of lead back Tiyon Evans. Due to the fact that the Vols were blowing out the Tigers, Whitehead was able to get plenty of work, especially considering the fact that Jabari Small was held out of the rest of the game following his first half exit due to injury. Tennessee Football's Twitter page recognized Whitehead's accomplishment with the tweet below:

Whitehead was explosive with his 10 total touches Saturday, and the freshman looks well-equipped to spell Evans and/or Small, if healthy, going forward.

