Cade Mays' Attorney Provides Update on Appeal Process

On August 17th, Jeremy Pruitt updated reporters on the status of Cade Mays, and it was not positive for the Vols.

At the time, Pruitt said, "We do have an update with Cade. We obviously applied for a waiver for initial eligibility here, and it was denied. We’re in the process of appealing that. For me, it is frustrating, and it’s frustrating for Cade. Just looking at it, for his sake, a guy that, to me, I think he was a really good player at Georgia, and I don’t know how he did there, but I know playing against him, I thought he was one of the better players in the league. I thought he played the right way."

Since then, it has been a guessing game of what will happen with Mays. The Tennessee fanbase, players, and prominent figures from across the country have thrown their support behind Mays in hopes of getting a positive appeal from the NCAA.

Today, Mays' attorney, Greg Isaacs wrote on Twitter, "The request to reconsider Cade Mays request for a transfer waiver with the NCAA has been filed. Cade is an exceptional young man and student-athlete. Came home to East Tennessee to be with his family based on his environment at the prior institution."

“We’re surprised and disappointed it was denied. The mandate of the NCAA is to ensure the well-being and the future success of student-athletes. Cade Mays clearly meets these criteria," Isaacs told the Knoxville News Sentinel in August.

Now, Tennessee has to play the waiting until something comes up. However, it could be sooner than later. The NCAA has plans to furlough its entire staff starting at the end of September.