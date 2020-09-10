SI.com
Volunteer Country
Cade Mays' Attorney Provides Update on Appeal Process

Matthew Ray

On August 17th, Jeremy Pruitt updated reporters on the status of Cade Mays, and it was not positive for the Vols.

At the time, Pruitt said, "We do have an update with Cade. We obviously applied for a waiver for initial eligibility here, and it was denied. We’re in the process of appealing that. For me, it is frustrating, and it’s frustrating for Cade. Just looking at it, for his sake, a guy that, to me, I think he was a really good player at Georgia, and I don’t know how he did there, but I know playing against him, I thought he was one of the better players in the league. I thought he played the right way."

Since then, it has been a guessing game of what will happen with Mays. The Tennessee fanbase, players, and prominent figures from across the country have thrown their support behind Mays in hopes of getting a positive appeal from the NCAA.

Today, Mays' attorney, Greg Isaacs wrote on Twitter, "The request to reconsider Cade Mays request for a transfer waiver with the NCAA has been filed. Cade is an exceptional young man and student-athlete. Came home to East Tennessee to be with his family based on his environment at the prior institution."

“We’re surprised and disappointed it was denied. The mandate of the NCAA is to ensure the well-being and the future success of student-athletes. Cade Mays clearly meets these criteria," Isaacs told the Knoxville News Sentinel in August.

Now, Tennessee has to play the waiting until something comes up. However, it could be sooner than later. The NCAA has plans to furlough its entire staff starting at the end of September.

Takeaways from a Wild Week of Tennessee's Fall Practice

Matthew Ray

Friday Night Files: Ty Simpson is Electric in Week 2 Match-up

Elite 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson from Westview High School was in action against McNairy Central, and VR2 was on hand. See the evaluation of the highly rated signal caller.

Brandon Martin

Watch: Vols Kicker Commit Carver Talks Future on Rocky Top, Work With James Wilhoit, and More

JT Carver talks about kicking 50-yard field goals, training with James Wilhoit, and his future on Rocky Top.

Brandon Martin

Former Tennessee Running Back John Kelly Set to Sign With New NFL Organization

The former Volunteer has a new home in the NFL.

Volunteer Country Staff

Breaking: Vols Land Elite California Small Forward Jahmai Mashack

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed a commitment from an elite prospect in the 2021 class in Jahmai Mashack

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Land Elite Wing From California

Rick Barnes and Kim English are trying to put together another elite recruiting class for Tennessee basketball. They took another step today with the commitment of Jahmai Mashack.

Brandon Martin

Just In: Elite Vols Commit Announces He Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Elite Tennessee Volunteers commit Hudson Wolfe announces his high school season is over.

Matthew Ray

VFL Dustin Colquitt Finds New NFL Home

Long-time NFL veteran and former Tennessee Volunteer Dustin Colquitt has found a new home

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field on Labor Day

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers returned to the practice field on Labor Day

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings Clears Waivers, Lands Spot on 49ers Practice Squad

Jauan Jennings passed through waivers, and he will now get his start on the 49ers' practice squad

Matthew Ray