California WR Mikey Matthews Talks Weekend Visit to Rocky Top

2023 California wideout Mikey Matthews made waves over the weekend — he snagged a one-handed interception in the end zone while playing defense for Team T.O.A. in the Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament.

It was one of several jaw-dropping grabs for Matthews, who received a Tennessee offer on March 15.

While in town with Team T.O.A., Matthews took a weekend visit to Rocky Top, where he observed the Vols’ scrimmage and got a chance to talk more with wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

Matthews talks through the visit, how Tennessee went up in his recruitment, the thought of joining forces with Nico Iamaleava at the next level and more in the video above.

His impressive grab can be seen below.