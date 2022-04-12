Skip to main content

California WR Mikey Matthews Talks Weekend Visit to Rocky Top

2023 California wideout Mikey Matthews made waves over the weekend — he snagged a one-handed interception in the end zone while playing defense for Team T.O.A. in the Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament.

It was one of several jaw-dropping grabs for Matthews, who received a Tennessee offer on March 15.

While in town with Team T.O.A., Matthews took a weekend visit to Rocky Top, where he observed the Vols’ scrimmage and got a chance to talk more with wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

Matthews talks through the visit, how Tennessee went up in his recruitment, the thought of joining forces with Nico Iamaleava at the next level and more in the video above.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His impressive grab can be seen below.

  

USATSI_17971507_168390308_lowres (1)
Women's Basketball

Just In: Rae Burrell Selected in First Round of WNBA Draft

By Jack Foster14 hours ago
USATSI_18057827_168390308_lowres
Baseball

'Let Them Do Whatever They Want. We Are Gonna Keep Winning': Luc Lipcius is Embodying Tennessee Baseball Culture

By Jack Foster16 hours ago
Apr11_JustinWilliams-Thomas
Football

Watch: Justin Williams-Thomas Discusses Adjusting to Josh Heupel Offense, Goals Moving Forward

By Jack Foster17 hours ago
Vols RB Coach Jerry Mack Talks Running Back Room, Goals For the Fall, Pass Protection and More
Football

Watch: Vols RB Coach Jerry Mack Talks Growth of Jaylen Wright, Goals for the Season

By Jack Foster17 hours ago
51469F29-FCEC-4561-80DC-235AEF8EB3D0
Football

LOOK: Photos From Tennessee’s 12th Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols22 hours ago
E27AAAE4-C5D1-4817-90A3-9CB06DAE98FB
Recruiting

Breaking: In-State DL Nathan Robinson Commits to Vols, Details Why 'All Signs Pointed' to Tennessee

By Matt Ray22 hours ago
D3D11562-96E5-47FC-8080-12D10710971A
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Add High Quality DL in In-State Standout Nathan Robinson

By Matt Ray22 hours ago
USATSI_17948327_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee Football's 12th Spring Practice

By Jack FosterApr 11, 2022