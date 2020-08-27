Jim Chaney 'Pleased' with Harrison Bailey's Development, Shares Insight on Freshman QB

Jim Chaney fielded multiple questions about his quarterback room today, and even though Freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey has been limited to only a couple of practices, Chaney still has been able to make an assessment of the coveted freshman.

Bailey early enrolled at Tennessee, but his spring practice opportunity was cut short following the COVID-19 shutdown. "I think Harrison is going to be a solid football player for us here. He's learning. It's the same thing just like those young freshmen wideouts. They're all learning everything. Unfortunately, Harrison got here early but we only got two days of spring. It would have been really nice to have had him all spring and see where he would be at today," Chaney said during Thursday's media call.

Chaney went on to say of Bailey, "Yesterday, he threw some very nice balls for us. It's interesting to see how he continues to grow. It's obvious that some of the concepts he has a grasp on. He plays fast and makes good decisions and there's other ones that he's a little confused on and plays a little slower. He looks to me like every other freshman quarterback I've had to deal with. They're just learning, but once they know, they play quick and fine. I am pleased with Harrison as he continues to develop."



Despite the setbacks, Bailey will get every opportunity to earn his spot, according to Chaney. He said, "Right now, everybody is playing football, equal reps across the board with J.T. (Shrout), Brian (Maurer), also with Harrison (Bailey). We're giving everybody as many reps as we can. Everything is up in the air. We're way too early to make decisions on that, and coach is trying to keep us in the most competitive environments we can. They've got to be put under the fire, we got to see how they're going to react when things happen like that to feel comfortable with them playing. They'll earn that two spot and that three spot and that fourth spot. Unfortunately, that's life, somebody is going to get a little better than the other one, and we'll sort that out as the thing goes on. I feel like that's where we're at right now, so nothing's cut and dry one bit. There's competition throughout the team, but particularly at that spot.

Bailey certainly has an uphill battle, as most freshmen do, but with the way Tennessee's quarterback roulette went last season, it is possible he could see an early opportunity.