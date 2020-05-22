All Day Tennessee Chat
Matthew Ray
It’s the last day before the holiday, so let’s kick it off right! Drop your questions in the comments! Any and everything you want to talk about!
Matthew Ray
It’s the last day before the holiday, so let’s kick it off right! Drop your questions in the comments! Any and everything you want to talk about!
This is kinda recruited related. Any update on any modifications to Neyland to be more enticing to recruits like we all saw last season?
With Bell in the boat how many more spots do we actually have? I am counting around 6 or so ha.
T. Bell has committed. Will Pruitt continue to pursue H Wolf at tight end?
Thanks
Which of the following athletes does Pruitt have the best chance of signing: D Pennington, I Dawkins, P Page, S Mondon. All 4 would be Great !!
Thanks