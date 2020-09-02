Watch: Everything Chris Weinke Said About Tennessee's Quarterbacks

Weinke addressed the media earlier today, and he had plenty to say. You can watch the full video above. Below are a couple of key points that Weinke made during the meeting.

On the importance of Jarrett Guarantano playing in the same system for consecutive seasons:

There’s no doubt that you see the confidence in Jarrett. Having the opportunity to spend the whole off season really studying this offense, watching a lot of film. I give credit to him, this whole pandemic, when it started, I talked to him every single day. There wasn’t a day that I talked to him that he wasn’t doing something to help himself get better – working out, throwing. He came in here weighing about 228 pounds – looks great trying to keep all of that weight on right now. You see a different level of confidence in him because he understands exactly what we’re trying to get accomplished on every single play. The second year in a system, there’s no doubt. There’s just so much more familiarity. You just see him be more comfortable and he operates faster. Right now, he’s operating at a high level.

On determining the quarterback depth chart and when that could happen:

I think those decisions will be made down the road as we continue to evaluate on a daily basis. We track every throw that these guys make and we have charts that quantify what exactly takes place every time they’re touching the ball. We preach every time we walk out on the field, ‘Protect the football.’ It’s the most important thing. How do you protect the football? We get to touch it on every play so you can you can protect it by the decisions that you make, obviously protect where you’re throwing the football. And then when you have the ability to escape and get out of the pocket are we protecting it there. With all that being said, we’re too early on to say where they fall in the pecking order. I love it that we get to go out every day and those guys know that we’re going to try to get equal reps and they’re going to compete every day. The cream is going to rise to the top. It’s a process that’s taking place currently and I can’t put my finger on a date necessarily that we’re going to decide who’s the guy. What we’re looking for is progress each and every day. Those guys are getting better and so it’s fun to watch them compete.